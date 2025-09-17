Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) vs. Green Globe International (OTCMKTS:GGII) Head-To-Head Comparison

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Globe International and Charlie’s”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Globe International N/A N/A N/A ($9.75) 0.00 Charlie’s $8.49 million 9.61 -$4.16 million $0.01 31.10

Green Globe International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charlie’s. Green Globe International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charlie’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Green Globe International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Green Globe International and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Globe International N/A N/A N/A Charlie’s 19.36% -174.49% 36.91%

Summary

Charlie’s beats Green Globe International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries. Green Globe International, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

