Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Zacks Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TBPH. Jones Trading upgraded Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 3.7%

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $13.87 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $698.49 million, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67.

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 326,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,596.02. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 182,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.