iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,011,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

