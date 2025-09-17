Finley Financial LLC Has $24.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Finley Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 12.4% of Finley Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Finley Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $24,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $374.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $273.60 and a 1 year high of $376.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.