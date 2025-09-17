Divergent Planning LLC Invests $245,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $155,771,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,534,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,465,000 after buying an additional 798,167 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,523.5% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 817,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after buying an additional 767,382 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,786,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,031.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,680,000 after buying an additional 566,807 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.34 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

