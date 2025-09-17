Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1,886.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $136.77 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

