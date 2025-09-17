Finley Financial LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Finley Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 229,587 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,375.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 191,032 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 339,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 173,430 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,461,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,008,000 after acquiring an additional 167,985 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after acquiring an additional 161,946 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

