Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.