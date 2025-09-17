Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,865.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.