Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Finley Financial LLC

Finley Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Finley Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Finley Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $54.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

