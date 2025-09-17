iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC Position Lowered by Finley Financial LLC

Finley Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Finley Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Finley Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.68. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $147.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

