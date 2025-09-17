Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX Shares Bought by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises 1.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,094,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,133,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 166.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,029.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,807 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $191.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $129.33 and a 12 month high of $191.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.25 and its 200-day moving average is $162.21.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

