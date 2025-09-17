Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of RRR opened at $59.71 on Monday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $526.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.44 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 59.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 121,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $7,288,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 260,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,626,490.72. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kord Nichols sold 42,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $2,480,668.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 129,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,848.21. The trade was a 24.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,703 shares of company stock worth $15,764,672. Corporate insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1,664.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

