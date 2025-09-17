Fermata Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,068,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,404,000 after buying an additional 128,662 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after buying an additional 95,719 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,467,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 173.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 781,045 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $100.30.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

