ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) and Harleysville Savings Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Head-To-Head Survey

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of ECB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Harleysville Savings Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of ECB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Savings Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Harleysville Savings Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp $68.27 million 2.05 $3.99 million $0.64 24.73 Harleysville Savings Financial $40.39 million 2.16 $2.05 million $2.40 10.13

Profitability

ECB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Savings Financial. Harleysville Savings Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ECB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares ECB Bancorp and Harleysville Savings Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp 7.29% 3.17% 0.37% Harleysville Savings Financial 20.64% 9.93% 1.00%

Risk and Volatility

ECB Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Savings Financial has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Harleysville Savings Financial beats ECB Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECB Bancorp



ECB Bancorp, Inc. operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. ECB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

About Harleysville Savings Financial



Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile and telephone banking, remote deposit, debit cards, automated clearing house processing, sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, employee services, and other cash management services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services, as well as offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. Its primary market area includes Montgomery County and Bucks County. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

