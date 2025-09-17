Fermata Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

