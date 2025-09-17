Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. Has $937,000 Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $EFAX

Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up 0.8% of Camelot Technology Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EFAX stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $394.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $49.42.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

