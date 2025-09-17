Westbourne Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,698,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 348,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 200,019 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 88,597 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

