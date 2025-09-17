Westbourne Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Westbourne Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 329,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

