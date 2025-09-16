Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $161.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

