RMR Wealth Builders Sells 273 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Zacks Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of -185.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $81.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.