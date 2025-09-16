eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,266 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,089 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in eBay by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,666,413.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,338.24. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $961,196.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 317,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,145,852.50. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,204 shares of company stock valued at $12,937,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.89.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

