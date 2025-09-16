NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,186 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,651,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,046,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,270 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1,360.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,795 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,267,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,665,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

GSK Stock Down 1.3%

GSK stock opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $43.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4206 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. GSK’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

