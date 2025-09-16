Sard Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $3.68 Million in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF $CGIC

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 126,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 1,049.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 358,927 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF by 730.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,401,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $500,000.

Get Capital Group International Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Capital Group International Core Equity ETF stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.74 million and a PE ratio of 15.77. Capital Group International Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05.

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.2246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns by globally investing in companies, excluding those from the United States. CGIC was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.