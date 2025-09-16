RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Fairfield University increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 209.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield University now owns 701,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after buying an additional 474,631 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 152.0% during the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 419,282 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,357,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $961,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

