RMR Wealth Builders Sells 227 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,404,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,462,000 after acquiring an additional 286,316 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,551,000 after purchasing an additional 307,201 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,872,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,240,000 after buying an additional 160,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 35.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,187,000 after buying an additional 438,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

