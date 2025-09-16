RMR Wealth Builders Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,221,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $88.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

