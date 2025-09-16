NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 152,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 15,810 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $201.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.03 and its 200 day moving average is $185.98. The company has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a PE ratio of 125.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,734.65. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,199,564.80. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $106,629,618 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

