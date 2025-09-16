RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stake in Fastenal Company $FAST

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,747.98. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,834. This trade represents a 80.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.