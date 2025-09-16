Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in RTX Corporation $RTX

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.92. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $161.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

In other news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

