Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $184.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $186.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.