Goldstone Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.