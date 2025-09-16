Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $46.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

