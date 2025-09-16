RMR Wealth Builders Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,656 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,894 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after buying an additional 1,844,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,051,000 after buying an additional 699,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after buying an additional 658,773 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.03.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

