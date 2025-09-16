VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL Stake Raised by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

