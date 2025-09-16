BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and traded as high as $10.15. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 19,041 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 612,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 85,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 348,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 262,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

