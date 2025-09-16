BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and traded as high as $10.15. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 19,041 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
