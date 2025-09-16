Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSV. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,010,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,044,000 after purchasing an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,653,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $13,521,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,816,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,745,000 after purchasing an additional 378,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 362,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

