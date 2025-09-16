Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.14. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 723,954 shares.

Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Down 3.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

