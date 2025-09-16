Bulwark Capital Corp Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Bulwark Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $163.94 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $164.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.