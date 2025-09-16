Bulwark Capital Corp Makes New $746,000 Investment in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,146,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,486,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,816 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,649,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,251,000 after acquiring an additional 921,451 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,798,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,906,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,116,000 after acquiring an additional 542,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

