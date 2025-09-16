Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC Sells 45,865 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 20.3% of Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $32,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DFUV opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

