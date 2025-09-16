161 Shares in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF $XSD Bought by Bulwark Capital Corp

Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,917.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,416 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $3,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.5%

XSD stock opened at $303.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.94. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $156.77 and a twelve month high of $304.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

