Westmount Partners LLC Buys 56,358 Shares of Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. $NTHI

Westmount Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTHI – Free Report) by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the quarter. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Neonc Technologies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonc Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000.

Neonc Technologies Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ:NTHI opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94. Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

About Neonc Technologies

Neonc Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Neonc Technologies Holdings, Inc develops novel molecular technology that provides enhanced targeted delivery of technologies for treating central nervous system diseases. Its lead products in development include NEO100, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for treating glioblastoma; and NEO212, a covalently conjugated molecule combining the chemotherapeutic drug temozolomide with perillyl alcohol that is completed preclinical testing.

