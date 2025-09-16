1,136 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Bought by Westmount Partners LLC

Westmount Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

