Bulwark Capital Corp Invests $159,000 in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK

Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

IAK opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.23 and a fifty-two week high of $139.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average is $132.20.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

