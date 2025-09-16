38,720 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB Bought by Bulwark Capital Corp

Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Bulwark Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,609.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,626,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,717,000 after buying an additional 4,502,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $30.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

