Bulwark Capital Corp Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,072 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% in the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,386,000 after buying an additional 1,811,974 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after buying an additional 1,132,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,135,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 747,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

