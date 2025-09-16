Bulwark Capital Corp Invests $57,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 443.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 586,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 478,887 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.97%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

