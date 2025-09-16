Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and traded as high as $24.61. Saputo shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 13,038 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAPIF shares. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on SAPIF
Saputo Stock Performance
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers mozzarella and cheddar; ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, Havarti, and soft cheeses; brie and camembert fine cheeses; and other cheeses, such brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.