Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and traded as high as $24.61. Saputo shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 13,038 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAPIF shares. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Saputo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAPIF

Saputo Stock Performance

About Saputo

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04.

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers mozzarella and cheddar; ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, Havarti, and soft cheeses; brie and camembert fine cheeses; and other cheeses, such brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.