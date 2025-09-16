Bulwark Capital Corp Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Bulwark Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JAAA opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

